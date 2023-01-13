Queensland Country Life
Elizabeth Boughen, 22yo cattlewoman, remembered as 'genuine, passionate'

By Brandon Long
Updated January 13 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:00pm
Elizabeth Boughen is being remembered as a kind, passionate young woman and cattle identity. Pictures Supplied

Elizabeth Boughen, a respected south east Queensland cattlewoman, has tragically died just two days before her 23rd birthday.

