Beef Australia announces new stud cattle championship committee ahead of 2024 event

Updated January 11 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
Beef Australia has announced a new stud cattle championship committee ahead of the 2024 event. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher

Beef Australia has announced they have selected 10 professionals from across the agricultural industry to be part of the stud cattle championship committee for the upcoming Beef2024 event.

