Lumpy skin disease spread linked to animal movements

THE spread of lumpy skin disease over longer distances appears more likely connected to animal movements rather than insect to animal transmission.
That was the observation of internationally experienced vets University of Sydney Emeritus Professor Peter Windsor and Dr Jim Young, who visited Indonesia in December to better understand how the devastating virus had alarmingly spread about 1000km from northern Sumatra to Central Java.
Dr Windsor said it was more probable that the long distance spread involved animals being transported to previously uninfected areas and their manure, where the robust LSD virus can survive in scabs fallen from infected animals for three months.
"Biting insects are likely to be only involved in local neighbourhood and intra-district spread, with inter-district spread also possible," Dr Windsor said.
"The reality is the movement of livestock in Indonesia is usually towards Java, because that is where the greatest population of people is.
"Unfortunately, while Indonesia has been trying to improve its biosecurity controls, there is still what the officials call the informal movements of livestock."
It's encouraging news for the Australian industry, which had feared LSD infected biting insects would be carried to Australia on monsoonal winds.
It is more than 1300km from Java to Australia.
The vets also applied the Australian developed pain relief product Tri-Solfen to the lesions on LSD infected cattle.
"It was obvious the cattle were stressed and in pain," Dr Young said.
"With the application of Tri-Solfen, you could see the cattle visibly relax and their breathing became less laboured."
It is understood Indonesian authorities are vaccinating within 3km of heavily infected farms in an effort to contain the disease.
In addition to vaccinations, treatments includes extensive use of antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, and injectable multi-vitamins.
Tri-Solfen is already recognised as an effective treatment for foot and mouth disease.
Indonesian farmer Mr Suparno said the value of his seven cattle had fallen by about 80 per cent since they had contracted LSD.
The values of an individual, healthy animals had gone from about R15 million (A$1400), to about R3m (A$300), he said.
The suspected presence of lumpy skin disease should be reported to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.
