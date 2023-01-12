Queensland Country Life
Beef weaner sale prices experience year-on-year correction

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 12 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:15am
Dale Mibus and Henry Compton, Mibus Bros, Sandy Camp, Gorae West, sold 95 Angus weaner steers at Hamilton on Tuesday to a top price of $2083.

Young cattle prices have eased by hundreds of dollars compared to year-ago levels, but Victorian graziers remain optimistic as the 2023 weaner sales draw to a close.

