Prices ease at first Roma sale of 2023

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
January 10 2023 - 8:00pm
Richard Pye, Tenapera, Drillham, and agent Jack Hannah, GDL Miles, with Mr Pye's Angus cross steers, which sold for an average of $1,480/head. Picture: Clare Adcock

As much of the country around Queensland starts to dry off, many producers are waiting anxiously to see what the 2023 cattle market has in store, with agents saying this could be the most unpredictable market they have seen in a long time.

