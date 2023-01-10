As much of the country around Queensland starts to dry off, many producers are waiting anxiously to see what the 2023 cattle market has in store, with agents saying this could be the most unpredictable market they have seen in a long time.
Producers will be hoping that prices at the Roma store sale this week were a case of buyers wading cautiously into the new year, rather than a sign of things to come, as prices dipped across the board.
Top X Roma agent Cyril Close said there were so many factors at play adding to the uncertainty, that it was difficult to know where the market was headed.
Nutrien Roma agent Rod Turner agreed, saying the market in the coming weeks would be completely dependent on stock numbers, which would be determined by the wet weather forecasted in northern regions.
"With all the rain across the north, like the rain that's predicted between Longreach and Emerald today, all that western country is going to get wet again, so we can't see any big numbers coming for the next few weeks, and you'll probably find that it will improve on today," Mr Turner said.
"For the year, I think it will all just depend on the season; if the season stays good, yes the market will stay good.
"If you look at the end of last year, as the numbers went up, prices went down, and when numbers dropped, prices came up again.
"That's what it's all about, supply and demand."
Vendor Richard Pye, Tenapera, Drillham, sold 142 Angus cross steers and 115 Angus cross heifers at the Roma sale on Tuesday, saying he was happy with the result despite having to sell his cattle earlier due to the lack of decent summer rain.
Mr Pye's steers averaged 484.12c/kg, weighing 305.77kg, while his heifers sold to an average of 414.49c/kg, weighing in at 287.83c/kg.
"The cattle went really well today," Mr Pye said.
"We're a bit later than normal, but with the weather as it is, we thought we'd get rid of them now. We were going to hang onto them for a while, but it's really starting to dry off now.
"Because we had such a wet winter, it's put everything back a bit so we're almost going from one extreme to the other.
"There's been rain but it hasn't been good feed rain, a lot of weeds and rubbish growing, but not a lot of good, quality grass, so that's what makes the difference.
"We're hoping for a bit now, cracks are opening up so we're looking for a couple of inches, that would go down well."
Like many producers, Mr Pye said they would have to wait and see how the season panned out to determine where the market was headed.
"The market is what it is at the moment, and the drier it gets, the more it'll come back," he said.
"It's certainly come back from a months ago, that was driven by all sorts of things, including the wet conditions.
""It's drier conditions so you've got to start looking at things, but we were able to line up a good run and our cattle sold well here today."
Queensland Country Life spoke to buyer Brett Meyer, Goondiwindi, at the sale on Tuesday and asked where he thought the market was going this year.
"I think the market is going to be tough enough until the end of the financial year, but I reckon it might turn around a bit after that," Mr Meyer said.
"While it's on the downturn, I think it'll probably stay that way until June, but then hopefully it'll sneak back up and we'll be good again."
The smaller yarding of 2442 head saw most lightweight steer and heifer classes fall significantly from the final sale of 2022.
In the breakdown from MLA; lightweight yearling steers sold to restockers for a top of 568c/kg and average of 506c/kg, down 74c/kg from the end of last year, while poorer quality lines sold to 376c/kg. Yearling feeder steers for the domestic market made to 504c/kg, averaging between 420 and 499c/kg, while heavyweight yearling steers to feed topped at 424c/kg and averaged 373c/kg, easing 59c/kg from the end of 2022.
Lightweight yearling heifers headed back to the paddock reached 444c/kg and averaged 409c/kg, down 55c/kg. Quality medium weight heifers made to 430c/kg, averaging 423c/kg, while those in poorer conditions averaged 378c/kg.
Heavy weight steers sold to processors topped at 358c/kg, averaging 342c/kg and heavy bulls made to 322c/kg.
Good quality cows sold to a top of 308c/kg and average of 300c/kg, easing 6c/kg, while cows and calves sold to $2400/unit.
