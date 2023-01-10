Northern cattle buyers from NSW and Queensland reentered the race for weaner steers at Casterton on Tuesday.
Agents yarded about 2476 steers for the feature Angus sale and the first of three markets in far western Victoria this week.
Angus steers sold to a top price of $1975 a head, and failed to pass the $2000 mark recorded at Hamilton a day earlier.
Feedlottters dominated the heavy end of the market with the first one of steers bought by Queensland feedlotter Bill Burton, Mort & Co.
The pen of 62 steers, March and April 2022-drop, was consigned by Ulonga, 365 kilograms, and made 460 cents a kilogram or $1679.
Mr Burton bought about 200 straight-bred Angus steers weighing about 300-350kg.
The Bateman family, Baroona, Dunrobin, sold the second pen of steers with a pen of 76 steers, 389kg, sold for 454c/kg or $1766.
The pen was bought by Colac feedlotter Alistair Nelson, who bought 198 cattle in total.
The Batemans sold 160 cattle including a second pen of 73 steers, 347kg, for 470c/kg of $1630.
The O'Brien family, Sunnyside, Dunrobin, sold 205 Angus steers, including 94 steers, 358kg, for 480c/kg or $1718 and 74 steers, 325kg, for 495c/kg or $1605.
The family also sold 36 steers, 286kg, for 526c/kg or $1504.
Wagga Wagga, NSW, commission buyer Andrew Lowe was another prominent buyer and secured more than 600 cattle for various backgrounding operations across NSW.
The top-priced pen, however, was bought by southern agent Terry Ginnane, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha, for 500c/kg.
The pen of 48 steers was consigned by the O'Connell family, Tora Downs, Wando Vale, 395kg, and made $1975.
Another South Gippsland agency, SEJ Livestock, Leongatha, was also active with agents Brian Kyle and Owen Kindellan buying about 100 cattle to take home south.
Nutrien Casterton livestock manager Rick Smith said the sale was a fraction softer compared to the Hamilton Angus steer weaner sale on Monday.
"Once we got back into the smaller runs it was consistently 470-480c/kg right through and that was evident on people who had their secondary cattle sold at 310-340kg," he said.
"Then cattle 270-320kg were 500-520c/kg as long as all the boxes were ticked and the cattle were weaned."
Mr Smith there was a 10-15c/kg premium for weaned cattle, while European Union-accredited cattle did not receive a premium throughout the sale.
He said a handful of South Australian backgrounders also helped bolster prices.
"I think just about everything went to Gippsland or the north," he said.
"Only a few pens stayed locally."
The dearest pen on a cents a kilogram basis was sold by Wyandra and included 36 steers, 252kg, for 562c/kg or $1416.
The same vendor also sold 62 steers, 348kg, for 482c/kg or $1677.
The Jarrod family, Forest View, Sandford, sold 92 Angus steers, February and March 2022-drop, including 59 steers, 383kg, for 476c/kg or $1823, and 33 steers, 388kg, for 488c/kg or $1503.
Maryvale sold 53 steers, 381kg, for 472c/kg or $1798 and 38 steers, 325kg, for 492c/kg or $1600.
Mullagh sold 42 steers, 359kg, for 458c/kg or $1644.
Elders state livestock manager for Victoria and the Riverina, Matt Tinkler, said prices at the Casterton sale were cheaper compared to other recent weaner sales.
"Most of the cattle topped at 400kg and were 380-390kg, compared to the heavier weights we saw at Hamilton the day earlier," he said.
"There was a lot of cattle in that 460-470kg range and there was some really good cattle here today, but feedlotters weren't prepared to go as strong as they have in recent sales."
Marlan sold 48 steers, 360kg, for 482c/kg or $1735.
Auto Farm sold 33 steers, 348kg, for 486c/kg or $1691.
Aigle sold 25 steers, 382kg, for 460c/kg or $1757.
Jocalm sold 18 steers, 386kg, for 475c/kg or $1833.
Pindari sold 20 steers, 359kg, for 466c/kg or $1804.
Glenaulin sold 15 steers, 424kg, for 430c/kg or $1823.
Kandella sold 23 steers, 393kg, for 455c/kg or $1788.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
