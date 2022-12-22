Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Charleville residents to fly at fixed rate

By Newsroom
December 22 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Airline flights will soon be at a fixed rate for Murweh residents.

Air fares prices that take-off will soon be a thing of the past for Charleville residents with an announcement of capped price flights for locals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.