Air fares prices that take-off will soon be a thing of the past for Charleville residents with an announcement of capped price flights for locals.
The Murweh Residents' Fare is a fixed-rate agreement between Rex Airlines and Murweh Shire Council that allows registered residents of the region access to airfares which won't be impacted by fluctuations due to high demand.
Murweh Shire Council Mayor Shaun Radnedge believes the fixed-fares between Brisbane and Charleville will shield the community from airfare increases and play a vital role in locals staying connected.
"If your need to go to Brisbane, like if someone's sick or something urgent comes up, it's good for locals to know it's a fixed price to get there and home, even at the most popular times," he said.
"Rex Airlines shows genuine, grass-roots support for the local community, and we're proud and grateful to Rex Deputy Chairman John Sharp and the brilliant team for their support."
"It's good to know we can get home at a fair price."
Dependent on availability the resident fares are priced at $179 one way from Charleville to Brisbane and $358 for return trips and launches from January 1, 2023.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.