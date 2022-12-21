Living in western Queensland, a few hours on the road might be considered a short trip, but when your clients are hundreds of kilometres apart, why not travel as the crow flies?
GDL agent Jack Biddle, who is based at Quilpie, often takes to the skies when travelling to his clients properties, bull sales and store sales around Queensland, and even interstate.
"It's a good tool to have out here because you can cover a lot more country and I don't really have a limit of where I can go, so I can fit a lot more jobs in," Jack said.
"In some cases I'll be out west somewhere, 300 or 400km away, and then be back into Quilpie by that afternoon to do another job the next morning.
"It allows me to travel for work anywhere further west and I've even been lucky enough to do some jobs down in New South Wales this year which was really good.
"I've also been able to take clients to bull sales back east, and if I've got a bit of a quieter period, I can go down and see what the markets are doing at Roma sale, because I think the best way to get a gauge on the market is to be there."
Although flying was a quick and convenient mode of transport, Jack said it was also an enjoyable experience and one that has led him to see some interesting sights.
"I think the attraction of it for my job was definitely being able to get around quicker, but I'd always wanted to learn how to fly, so when the opportunity came up, I grabbed it with both hands," he said.
"It's been very beneficial, but you do see some pretty incredible views as well.
"We've been lucky with the season being so unreal as well, to be able to be some pretty incredible stuff out in the channel country, and also around the Quilpie area."
Growing up on a sheep and cattle property at Walcha, NSW, Jack said he always knew he wanted to work within the agricultural industry but wasn't sure which path to take.
It was also on his family's farm as a kid where Jack discovered his interest in flying, which he could now combine with his passion for livestock, while working as an agent.
"On the farm, we had a bloke that used to come and spray fertiliser on our place and I was always fascinated with that, so that's basically where the passion for flying started," he said.
"And I've always had a passion for livestock but I wasn't exactly sure what I would end up doing until a guy at college suggested I give being an agent a go.
"I absolutely love the job because every day is different and the relationships you build with your clients are really important.
"They're pretty easy to get along with out here, we meet some really good people.
"I've loved every minute that I've been out at Quilpie since moving here in 2020."
One of the 2022 Young Auctioneers state finalists, Jack said he also loves getting the chance to sell when possible.
