Tick-borne disease found in northern Queensland

By Newsroom
Updated December 22 2022 - 9:29am, first published 9:03am
File picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Animal owners are being urged to ensure their family dogs are protected against serious and potentially deadly diseases, following the discovery of the first ever cases of a tick-borne disease, Ehrlichiosis, in northern Queensland.

