Wide Bay melons and strawberries travel to the Netherlands to open export door

BM
By Brad Marsellos
December 21 2022 - 4:00pm
Bree Watson CEO of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers with Wim Verstraaten, Senior Business Development Manager, Australian Trade and Investment Commission in the Netherlands with a Melita watermelon. Picture: Supplied

Bundaberg region watermelons and strawberries touched down in the Netherlands recently for a trial shipment which could open the door for an Australian-first export market.

