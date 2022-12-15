Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Lumpy skin moves closer; live-ex boats active out of Darwin, prices over $5/kg

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The live cattle trade out of Darwin is moving along, despite many challenges, not the least of which is high livestock prices. Picture by Jess Wright.

DESPITE the challenges of ongoing high cattle prices in Australia and exotic animal diseases in destination markets, live export boats are leaving northern Australia, tying in with the longstanding theme that demand - particularly from Indonesia - is not diminishing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.