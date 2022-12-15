Queensland Country Life
EU Droughtmaster cross steers top at 622c to return $1741 at Gracemere

December 15 2022 - 2:00pm
Mixed quality store cattle offered at Gracemere

For the final sale of 2022 CQLX combined agents saw a small increase in yarding of 1823 head on Wednesday, comprising 963 steers, 739 heifers, 71 cows, 29 cows and calves and 21 bulls.

