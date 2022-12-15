Mixed quality store cattle offered at Gracemere

For the final sale of 2022 CQLX combined agents saw a small increase in yarding of 1823 head on Wednesday, comprising 963 steers, 739 heifers, 71 cows, 29 cows and calves and 21 bulls.
Cattle were drawn from Collinsville and Mt Coolon in the north, and all other local regions.
Having two processors not operating this week, and with lower prime cattle numbers, there were still increases of up to 13c/kg in the prime cow market off last week's rates.
Quality was mixed throughout the store cattle markets, which reflected in some prices with the better-quality types and lines of cattle still meeting with strong competition.
Slaughter steers sold to 330c, average 279c, steers 500-600kg reached 378c, average 368c, steers 400-500kg sold to 462c, average 406c, steers 330-400kg reached 480c, average 436c, steers 280-330kg made 622c, average 485c, steers 200-280kg sold to 622c, average 517c, and steers under 200kg sold to 592c, average 515c.
Slaughter cows sold to 331c, average 329c, cows 500-600kg reached 330c, average 313c, and cows 400-500kg reached 348c, average 312c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 341c, average 340c, heifers 400-500kg reached 450c, average 377c, heifers 330-400kg made 506c, average 386c, heifers 280-330kg made 528c, average 363c, heifers 200-280kg reached 490c, average 420c, and heifers under 200kg made 510c, average 423c.
Cows and calves sold to $2725/unit, average $2414/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 257c, average 234c, and bulls 500-600kg reached 242c, average 240c.
I and J Donaldson, Wowan, sold Angus cross weaner steers for 578c, weighing 298kg to return $1725/hd. Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville, sold 230 No.2 Brahman steers averaging 499c, to average 291kg to return $1455/hd. G Perry, Nine Mile, sold a run of EU Droughtmaster cross steers for 622c, weighing 279kg to return $1741/hd.
FJ, M and SA Letts, Yaamba, sold Droughtmaster steers for 604c, weighing 251kg to return $1517/hd. Kooringal Past Co, Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster cows for 330c, weighing 600kg to return $1980/hd. JH and LF Gomersall, Goovigen, sold EU Charbray cross heifers for 446c, weighing 382kg, to return $1705/hd.
Kooringal Past Co, Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 368c, weighing 454kg to return $1670/hd. R Flohr, Middlemount, sold Speckle Park cross heifers for 484c, weighing 273kg to return $1323/hd. CS Lawrie, Westwood, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 474c, weighing 248kg to return $1177/hd.
Keough Cattle Co, St Lawrence, sold Brahman cross weaner heifers for 510c, weighing 133kg to return $679/hd. WT Ariens and family, Calliope, sold Brahman/Hereford cross cows and calves for $2725/unit. GE and SM Neill-Ballantine, Bauhinia, sold Brahman cows and calves for $2700/unit
