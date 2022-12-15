Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Scenic Rim dairy farmers in a better position thanks to milk price increase

Larraine Sathicq
By Larraine Sathicq
Updated December 15 2022 - 11:46am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers across Australia are dealing with rising fuel and fertiliser prices. Picture by Larraine Sathicq

AFTER years of stagnation, the cost of milk has gone up, as has the price of almost every food item in the average supermarket trolley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Larraine Sathicq

Larraine Sathicq

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.