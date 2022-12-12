Police are currently responding to an incident at a property on Wains Road, Wieambilla, between Chinchilla and Tara.
Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area and police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act in relation to the ongoing incident.
According to police, several police crews are in attendance at the property.
Wains Road is closed, and the declaration zone encompasses the area between Chinchilla Tara Rd, Wieambilla Rd, Bennetts School Rd, and Mary Street.
Residents within the declared areas must remain indoors until further notice, and motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.
Media outlets are reporting that several police officers have been shot in the unfolding emergency.
They also say police helicopters and SERT officers are heading to the scene.
