Public urged to avoid Wieambilla area after reports that police have been shot

Updated December 12 2022 - 8:04pm, first published 7:05pm
Wains Road is closed, and the declaration zone encompasses the area between Chinchilla Tara Rd, Wieambilla Rd, Bennetts School Rd, and Mary Street.

Police are currently responding to an incident at a property on Wains Road, Wieambilla, between Chinchilla and Tara.

