Beef production peak will be lower but prices will push on, says Simon Quilty

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
December 12 2022 - 8:00pm
Simon Quilty spoke to the crowd in Roma last Friday evening. Picture: Clare Adcock

Glogal AgriTrends analyst Simon Quilty spoke to a crowd of producers in Roma last Friday evening about his thoughts on the current herd rebuild across both the state and the country, saying that while cattle numbers may never reach what they were pre-drought, this year's record prices could be trumped in years to come.

