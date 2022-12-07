Queensland Country Life
Opportunity to snap up former Longreach College asset to repurpose

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 8 2022 - 10:00am
An aerial view of the former Longreach Pastoral College. Picture: Supplied

Enterprises that have been waiting to throw their hat in the ring and purchase the training venue once known as the Longreach Pastoral College, and the land that goes with it, will be able to start the process from Monday, December 12.

