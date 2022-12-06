Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Mundubbera local produce dream drives career change

BM
By Brad Marsellos
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mic and Pam Kerr want their community to have quality locally sourced food. Picture: Brad Marsellos

Michael "Mic" and Pam Kerr from the North Burnett, had never worked in butcher shop before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.