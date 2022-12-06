Michael "Mic" and Pam Kerr from the North Burnett, had never worked in butcher shop before.
But the couple have a very good reason for taking over the award-winning butcher in the Mundubbera main street.
It's all about eating local.
"We grew-up on the land and we are passionate about agriculture," Mr Kerr said.
"Our idea is to provide a service to our local producers and break-down the supply chain.
"We want to make a difference."
Mr Kerr was employed as a surveyor in the mining industry and Ms Kerr is a paramedic, but with a desire for more family time and passion for farm-to-fork culture and food quality, they dived-in and purchased Mundubbera Butchering Co.
The shop had been on the market since 2018, before the Kerrs took over about six months ago.
With the help of existing staff Mr Kerr has quickly grasped this drastic career shift, although admits it was a steep learning curve.
"It was sink or swim mate," Mr Kerr said.
"We had about a week to get the hang of it."
No strangers to primary production and running cattle themselves at their nearby farm - the shop was also desirable for the couple as it has a meat processing option.
With an abattoir operating as part of the business, they have the ability to butcher once a week but Mr Kerr hopes to expand this service although finding extra staff needed is proving to be a challenge.
"You walk up and down the main street and everyone would say the same thing," Mr Kerr said.
"We all need workers.
"But there is also the problem of there is nowhere to live, plenty of jobs and no housing, I suppose they are good problems to have."
Filling the shelves with items from as many nearby farms as possible, Mr Kerr believes the timing is right for an eat local revolution in the North Burnett, with the area producing a "bit of everything."
His current focus is to continue Mundubbera Butchering Co's legacy.
"Hopefully one day we can help facilitate producers access to their customers," Mr Kerr said.
"That's our dream.
"For the moment, we want this community to have good meat."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
