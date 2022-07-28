Western Queensland community representatives have expressed relief that the former Longreach Pastoral College asset is finally on the market.
The state government announced on Wednesday that after nearly three years in limbo, having closed down at the end of 2019, the property would soon be for sale on the open market.
The government plans to market the 17,511ha site via an open expressions of interest process, which AgForce sheep and wool president Mike Pratt said he was pleased to hear, saying that was preferential to auction or closed tenders.
"It's a terrific community asset sitting up there depreciating, while there's huge community interest in it," he said. "I think this is the best we could have hoped for."
Remote Area Planning and Development Board chairman and Longreach Regional Council mayor Tony Rayner was also positive about the announcement, saying he was absolutely delighted that the state government had at long last made a decision to sell the property, and allow commercial interests to acquire and value-add to it.
RAPAD had been given the opportunity to put forward a business proposal for an alternative use for the college, which the government rejected in October 2021 as not sustainable.
The council at Longreach then considered purchasing the property but decided it wasn't in a position to do so.
Up to six different configurations of land and the onsite campus will be offered for sale, giving buyers a variety of purchase options.
Cr Rayner said he thought splitting the property up was a good marketing strategy.
"It will enable different investors to cherry-pick, and it doesn't prevent one investor from acquiring the lot," he said. "There might be particular areas that are more suited to certain operations."
Doing a good job as a marketing agent, Cr Rayner said the 17,500ha of land involved in the sale was a wonderful purchase opportunity, having been destocked for two years.
"It's had a wonderful season and is recovering well," he said.
Commenting on Agriculture Minister Mark Furner's statement that the proposed community benefit of the various tenders would be taken into account along with the price offered, Cr Rayner said that was probably code for training opportunities.
"It would be better if it was clearly stated, but I believe the state government is very receptive to uses for commercial training," he said. "That could include agricultural and tourism training, which we desperately need."
Mr Pratt said AgForce had stressed the need for the community to benefit from the sale at the two meetings held with the department's director-general in the past six months.
"We will be meeting in Brisbane again next week - we're seeking an assurance of a seat at the table to ensure the best outcome for industry from the sale," he said. "I don't know if I'd say I was confident that training will be part of the college's future, but for the amount of training that industry requires nowadays, it probably doesn't need the whole college."
Mr Pratt said the government could earn itself a lot of 'brownie points' in the region by considering opportunities for independent living spaces for disabled residents in the process.
"It would be a great thing for the government to do, to have a shared facility with training groups," he said.
"NDIS is in but there's nothing in the central west for disabled people to live in.
"It would be a great look for the government to help out in this way.
"These are all things to talk to the minister about - while there's room for negotiation, there's room for hope."
Cr Rayner said the process could take a few months but the government was clear it wanted a sale.
"I look forward to the day the Premier and the Agriculture Minister and the new investor or investors are cutting the ribbon to open the new venture," he said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
