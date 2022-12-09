Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Mental stress, high suicide rate for vets common in UK too

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Ciaran Masters is on a two-year working visa from the UK. Picture: Sally Gall

Australian vets are not alone in experiencing extreme stress and high suicide rates - it's the same scene in the UK, according to visiting veterinarian Ciaran Masters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.