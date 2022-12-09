Queensland Country Life
Man in his 80s airlifted after collision with road train near Dalby

December 9 2022 - 11:00am
The site of the accident south west of Dalby. Picture: LifeFlight

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Western Downs region.

