The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Western Downs region.
The man, aged in his 80s, is believed to have been driving a vehicle south west of Dalby, when it collided with a road train, causing him to become trapped.
The rescue chopper was called out at about 6pm on Thursday.
The pilot landed on the road, which had been closed to traffic by Queensland Police Service officers.
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care coctor and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic worked alongside local QAS paramedics to treat the man for chest injuries.
He was then flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a critical condition.
ALSO READ:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.