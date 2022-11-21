COMMERCIAL and stud beef producers from across the state flocked to the annual Beef Country Brahman Sale at Nebo last Friday.
Competition for the 64 bulls offered by the Hazleton and Crinum studs at the Nebo Saleyards was fierce, helping the multi-vendor sale reach a 98 per cent clearance rate under the hammer.
In the breakdown, 63 of the 64 bulls sold during the live-auction sale for an overall average of $9460 for a gross of $596,000.
Topping the sale was the 41st and heaviest bull in the catalogue, Crinum Anthony, which was knocked down to the Geddes family, Couti-Outi Brangus stud, Kunwarara for $30,000.
The grey-coloured 24-month-old son of MCL Quantum and out of Crinum Bridget tipped the scales at 1150 kilograms and was described by Crinum stud's Terry Randall, Tieri, as being "a sensational horned bull".
"Both his sire and his dam have performed really strongly for us over the years, in fact, his full brother sold for $28,000 at this sale last year," Mr Randall said.
"It's really pleasing to see him go to such a good home and I suspect he will probably be put with some Brangus and Angus females as part of the Couti-Outi stud's herd."
Mr Randall said he was delighted with the results of this year's sale.
"When you sell this late in the year, there are some questions around what buyers are left and the season really dictates the result a bit more too," he said.
"However, we are right in the middle of beef country, which is how the sale got its name, and we had the support of many repeat buyers from across this part of Queensland.
"Most of the buyers have seriously big cattle operations, so to be producing the sort of bulls they need is really pleasing."
Hazleton Brahman stud's Stuart Kirk, Middlemount, echoed those sentiments saying the spread of buyers that attended this year's sale was particularly pleasing.
"It's something that we really push for because we want people to like our bulls and come back to buy them again," he said.
Topping the Hazleton offering was the 30th bull in the catalogue, Hazleton Big A 5787, which was knocked down for the sale's second-top price of $25,000.
