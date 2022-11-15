Topping the draft of white Dorper rams was the 14th ram in the catalogue, VID 212714, which was the 12-month-old type four son of Burrawang WD 180472 and out of Burrawang WD 190269, that weighed 86kg, which put it in the top 10pc of the breed for weight and weaning weight, had an EMD of 39, rib fat of six, marble score of three and was bought by Cameron and Jacqui Tickell, Combanning, Charleville for $5500.