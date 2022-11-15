BURRAWANG Dorper stud's first Queensland ram sale is being heralded a success after achieving a 100 per cent clearance rate.
Tuesday's sale at the Charleville Showgrounds was the Ootha, NSW stud's first in the sunshine state and it did not disappoint as all 103 Dorper and white Dorper rams were snapped up at an average of $3856.
In a further breakdown of the catalogue, 75 Dorper rams sold at an average of $3929, while 28 white Dorper rams sold at an average of $3662. The decision to host a sale at Charleville came after the stud was purchased by AAM Investment Group earlier this year, with an aim to offer a strong draft of rams to its loyal Western Queensland clients.
All told, more than 20 registered bidders battled it out during the sale, while 111 others bid up strong online via Elite Livestock Auctions.
Auctioneer Andrew Meara, Elders, Toowoomba, did not have to wait long to knock down the sale's top seller, as the 12th ram in the catalogue VID 2011909 was secured by Tullinga Dorper stud, Condobolin for $12,000. Elders stock agents Keith Richardson, Charleville, and Scott Thrift, Dubbo, were locked in a bidding war as they were taking instructions over the phone from their respective clients, but eventually it was Mr Richardson who secured the winning bid with Mr Thrift's clients Southern Cross Dorper stud, Lochinvar, the underbidders.
A 14-month-old son of Pistol Burrawang Dorper 181150 and out of Burrawang Dorper 170424 was a type five ram that weighed 85 kilograms, had an eye muscle depth of 35, a 5.5 rib fat and a marble score of three.
As well as topping the draft overall, the ram was also the top selling Dorper ahead of lots 27 and 28, which were the equal-second-top-priced ram at $8000 each.
The first of them was a type four ram VID 211329, which was also a 16-month-old son of Pistol Burrawang Dorper 181150 but out of the Michael Jackson Burrawang Dorper 153130 ewe that weighed 83kg had an EMD of 35, rib fat of five, a marble score of three and was purchased by Renton and Anne Bredhauer, Claverton Station, Wyandra.
The next ram up for bids, VID 212490 was a type four 13-month-old son of Thoroughbred Dorper 181700 and out of Burrawang Dorper 153503 that weighed 84kg, an EMD of 32, rib fat of four, a marble score of three and was purchased by Rumleigh Partnership, Tambo.
Topping the draft of white Dorper rams was the 14th ram in the catalogue, VID 212714, which was the 12-month-old type four son of Burrawang WD 180472 and out of Burrawang WD 190269, that weighed 86kg, which put it in the top 10pc of the breed for weight and weaning weight, had an EMD of 39, rib fat of six, marble score of three and was bought by Cameron and Jacqui Tickell, Combanning, Charleville for $5500.
"We just really liked his structure and his evenness right throughout," Mr Tickell said. "He ticked a lot of boxes for us and his weight, balance and the way he carried himself really helped him stand out to us.
"I said to my wife when we arrived that if we could only come away with one ram from this sale it had to be this guy. So it didn't really matter what he went for, we knew that we had to have him."
Mr Tickell said he was eager to support the stud's first sale in Queensland because "it's not too often you have great rams like this at your front door".
"We've bought rams from quite a few different places and really can't wait to see what the rams we purchased here today will do for our flock," he said.
"Based on what we've seen so far, I'm confident we will be back for more rams in the future." The Tickells were among the sale's volume buyers, taking home four rams at an average of $4425.
However, flying the flag for Queensland in the volume buyer stakes was Bough Creek Grazing, Cunnamulla, 13 rams at an average of $4430, The Rase Trust, Charleville, 13 rams $3323 and FV Grazing, Charleville, nine rams at an average of $3333. Volume buying from NSW was the Old family, Bourke, which purchased five rams at an average of $4680.
Burrawang Dorper stud business manager Nathan Morris said it was pleasing buyers were able to find what they were after.
"I think everyone who came along was able to find something around their price point, which is pleasing from our perspective because it means we are offering a little something for everyone," Mr Morris said.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
