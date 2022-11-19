Queenslander Wagyu operations were among the highest price bidders at the Longford Wagyu sale in Bendemeer, NSW on Wednesday.
The Mr Awesome Wagyu Auction grossed $1,285,500 and featured pureblood wagyu bulls, PTIC heifers along with semen and embryo packages.
The sale kicked off with five semen packages comprising of two straws per package from the super sire Mr Awesome.
Harmony Fine Foods, Gerang Gerung in Victoria purchased the two packages for a top of $17,000 per straw.
Underbidder Kerin Agriculture from Yeoval, NSW, took the remaining three packages at $16,000 per straw.
All 27 wagyu bulls sold to an average of $22,000.
Two junior bulls topped at $42,000 with both heading north of the border to Queensland.
Longford SO306 sold to Hamilton Park Pastoral Company, Wallumbilla which was the operation's only purchase for the day.
A son of Mr Awesome, the 403 kilogram 15-month-old sire had a marble score of +2.3, +0.21 marble fat and a +7.2 eye muscle area estimated breeding value.
Equal top bull, Longford S0302, sold to Leitch Holdings Manalee, Springsure, which also was the sole purchase for the northern-based buyer at $42,000.
First time buyer Bar H Grazing, Comet purchased 15 bulls from the sale to an overall average of $25,333.
Que Hornery from Bar H Grazing touched on the "outstanding genetics" on which drew him to the sale.
"Arthur [Longford stud principal] has been doing it long enough to know and understand what it takes to put successful bull's out in the paddock," Mr Hornery said.
"We will take our draft from today up to Central Queensland, climatise them for six to 12 months and use them within my herd.
"Mr Awsome featured in a few of our purchases today. He's a solid bull that is clear of all genetic types out of a TF148 son which is quite rare. It's a good genetic to have on the top side."
A PTIC heifer, Longford RO410, topped the sale at $60,000 with another selling for $58,000, Longford RO378, both to Georgia Kerr from Julia Creek in Queensland.
A first time buyer from Longford, Mrs Kerr intends to "flush both females".
"We run purebred Wagyus and have started to build our stud from key genetic values," she said.
"Ideally we want to start to breed our own bulls and the EBVs from both these females is what we want to incorporate into our developing stud."
All six embryo packages on offer were sold to Nigel Kerin from Kerin Agriculture, Yeoval, NSW, who averaged $4833 per embryo.
Longford stud principal Arthur Dew said they hoped the spread of Mr Awesome's genetics across the breed would help the industry.
"We have had a core focus on the female donors here at Longford which we use for the embryo collection, we only select the few that have carcase data to back it up," he said.
"Marble score and eye muscle areas are the key EBV factors.
"Meat quality is what sells at the end of the day and wagyu's what help's you get into that next grade."
The sale was covered by Elders Tamworth with Lincoln Mckinlay the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.