Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Longford Wagyu sell semen for $17,000 per straw

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
November 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Wagyu Specialist James Matts with stud principals Pam and Arthur Dew, Longford Wagyu alongside Lincoln Mckinlay and Shane Rule, Elders

Queenslander Wagyu operations were among the highest price bidders at the Longford Wagyu sale in Bendemeer, NSW on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.