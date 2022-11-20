Queensland Country Life
Running Creek fingerlime farm on the market as Lime Caviar Co expands

November 20 2022 - 6:00pm
The Lime Caviar Company's Ian and Margie Douglas claimed gongs for Excellence in Agriculture and Regional Prosperity at last year's Scenic Rim Business Excellence Awards. Picture by Larraine Sathicq

SCENIC Rim's award-winning Lime Caviar Company is expanding operations and moving to a property better suited to manufacturing their increasingly popular finger lime pearls.

