SCENIC Rim's award-winning Lime Caviar Company is expanding operations and moving to a property better suited to manufacturing their increasingly popular finger lime pearls.
The Telemon Orchards property has 4700 finger lime trees, which current owners Ian and Margie Douglas hope will be maintained by whoever buys the 13.42 hectare farm.
Mr Douglas said with business booming and global demand for their product still on the rise, the move was necessary.
"We buy most of our finger limes from other growers," he said.
"We need to concentrate on our beautiful fingerlime caviar so we're going to move it off the mountain sometime before or after Christmas.
"The demand is increasing quite dramatically at the moment, especially from overseas customers and where we are is just too small."
Mr Douglas said they had lived on the farm for decades and would be sad to leave.
"We've had the property for 40 years but we can't run a business and run a farm from two separate locations," he said.
"We're hoping to stay within the Scenic Rim and we hope whoever buys this property keeps the finger limes going because we want to buy finger limes from them."
The property at Philp Mountain Rd, Running Creek was listed with Place West Real Estate in Brisbane.
Place West agent Tim Douglas said the property featured two three-bedroom homes and a separate three-bedroom apartment as well as a large packing shed, a cool room, two solar systems, diesel generators, a dam, two bores, tractors, slashers, and other necessary farming equipment.
"We have been receiving lots of enquiries from interstate and overseas buyers," he said.
"There has been interest in it being used as a weekender or maintaining it as a finger lime farm or holiday destination - with mention of transforming it into a Spicers style retreat."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.