The number of school leavers applying for gap year jobs in agriculture across Queensland and the Northern Territory has seen a recent upsurge, catching the attention of station owners scrambling to fill the gaps within their lacking workforce.
As year 12 students across the state put down their pens for the final time this week, it seems an increasing number of graduates are choosing to go "up north" in their first year out of school.
Simon Cheatham, founder of online station jobs site Ringers From The Top End, said that there had been an increase of approximately 30 per cent in applications overall this year on RFTTEJOBS.com in comparison to the last couple of years.
"There has also been a significant uptake in gap year candidate applications coming across my desk in the last six weeks since 'hiring season' began for 2023," Mr Cheatham told Queensland Country Life.
"This is most likely due to a number of factors, the most obvious being the easing of COVID border restrictions and the confidence to travel interstate without restriction.
"However, I also think an increased awareness in agriculture on social media, particularly about cattle station life, has had a major impact on gap year candidates applying.
"The job's posted on the RFTTE Facebook group always get excellent traction in applications.
"Another factor is the current state of the economy and the cost of living. Most stations offer accommodation and all meals in addition to a wage, a major attraction for a first year school leaver wanting to save some dollars."
Mr Cheatham started the RFTTE Facebook group in 2007 as a way to track down old mates, but the group soon took off and now has over 200,000 followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Describing the site as "the online campfire for cattle station jobs," Mr Cheatham shares his own experience as a jackaroo on the website and says that he established the platform so that other young people could do the same.
"My time working at the East Kimberleys was a formative one, and one that I think all Australians should experience for a season, or two, or a lifetime," he said.
"I am passionate about creating awareness in helping people find employment on cattle stations and the rural industry in general, and I'm very proud that hundreds have done so over the years via RFTTE."
Two girls who are trying their hand at station life after school are the Ramsay sisters, from Texas.
Abby Ramsay finished school in 2021 after boarding at St Margaret's Anglican Girls' School in Brisbane and has been working at Saxby Downs, between Richmond and Cloncurry in the state's north west, for the past year.
Inspired by a glowing recommendation from a family friend who had just completed her own gap year in the Gulf, Abby knew she had to give it a crack.
"After I left school, I wasn't quite ready to step into uni and I wasn't too sure what I wanted to do yet, but I knew I wanted to do something in agriculture," she said.
"It's been everything that everyone makes it out to be, as much as it's hard work, it's so much fun and you get to do something different all the time.
"It's been fantastic getting to know different people from different backgrounds, and learn what they're all about."
Growing up on a property that was majorly a cropping operation, Abby didn't know how to ride a horse before she headed to the station, where she now rides daily and musters weekly.
Saxby Downs runs between 20,000 to 25,000 head of cattle across almost 600,000 acres, so cattle work is always on the agenda and riding is a necessity.
"Learning how to ride has probably been my favourite part, I never thought I'd be able to ride a horse and now I'm pretty confident on one, so that's pretty cool," she said.
"We do a lot of cattle work, mustering every Wednesday and drafting through cattle every Thursday.
"We also do a lot of water runs because, at the moment it's pretty wet, but it has been really dry so we were checking waters twice a week, which has been pretty full on because there's a lot of lot of land to cover.
"We were throwing a lot of lick out as well just to ensure the cattle always have something to eat, and putting in new tanks and troughs to increase water production for those cattle.
"The others all can ride so they've been breaking in horses, which has been a cool process to watch and learn, and I get to break one in next year too."
Abby said she will stay at Saxby Downs for another year, before heading down to the University of New England at Armidale, where she is tossing up between a dual degree in agriculture and, either law or business.
"I've learned so much and I still have more to learn from everybody that works here," she said.
"Our managers and headstockman are so knowledgeable and they just teach you so much, it's just very interesting work.
"I'm not ready to stop learning about it yet, I've still got a long way to go."
Younger sister Grace, who has just finished her final exams and graduated from St Margarets, is also taking a gap year in 2023 and will work at Escott Station, five hours north of Cloncurry, in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
Having been accepted into a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy at the University of Queensland, Grace said she wasn't quite sure whether she was ready to start her tertiary study right away, but saw how much fun her sister was having and thought she would also give station life a go.
Grace said she was looking forward to learning a whole host of life skills which would put her in good stead for the future, particularly if she chose to live on a property.
"I was pretty set on just going straight to uni, but to be honest, I don't think I could do another year of study just yet," she said.
"We went and visited Abby in the June-July holidays, and as soon as I were there for about a week and a half, I thought, 'Oh yeah, I really want to do this'.
"I'm really excited to learn heaps while I'm up north and to have those different kinds of experiences, and I'm probably most excited about meeting new people."
