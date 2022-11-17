CHALLENGES created by a wet year look unlikely to dampen the wheat harvest for one Dulacca operation.
The Gibson family is nearing the end of its harvesting operation and so far, yields are shaping up to be the family's best in its four decades in the region.
However, the wet weather has taken a toll on the protein value of crops with about 3000 tonnes of the 5000 hectares planted producing feed-quality wheat, while the remainder has been of better quality.
As conditions continue to remain dry, the Gibsons are using a mixture of contractors as well as their own staff, totalling five headers, to get the last of the crops off with about 1300 hectares remaining.
"Some areas have been going five or six tonnes to the hectare," grower Brian Gibson said.
"Yield-wise, this season has by far been the best we've seen in the 44 years we've been here, but the protein has been a bit low in some parts.
"In saying that, we're pretty pleased with the results given how unseasonably cool the spring has been after a pretty wet winter."
Adding to the season's challenges was the wet weather, which at times made planting crops nearly impossible.
"I would say we have nearly got every piece of equipment we used during planting bogged," Mr Gibson said.
"When you think back on the times when we'd have two things bogged just trying to get the third one out, all you can do is laugh.
"I'd think that would have to be a record for us, in terms of how many things got bogged, but the areas we had deep ripped were probably the worst for getting things bogged."
Along with their farm manager Matt Millar, Mr Gibson with his wife Kaylene and their family farm on a number of different properties across the Dulacca and Drillham regions.
Also making this year's harvest memorable was it being the first with the Dulacca Wind Farm project being constructed on land neighbouring the Gibsons.
Despite it having minimal impact on the harvest operations, Mr Gibson said the project had created other issues.
"We've had tourists coming onto our property to take photos of the towers and in some cases, they have been trying to camp there as well," he said.
"I think that is because of the proximity to the highway, which I worry might also be an issue due to drivers getting distracted, that they feel they can come and have a closer look at them.
"We were offered to have a couple of the towers on our place, but they wanted to put them on our best cropping country, which we couldn't entertain.
"If they had been on our ridge country away from people, we would have considered them, so we don't complain and we don't feel any anger to towards those who opted to have them on their places, as it is a way to offset drought times"
However, Mr Gibson said he was confident it would become easier to coincide with the neighbouring wind farm as the years progressed.
"There was a few challenges during planting with planes dropping urea having to alter the way they do things, but we are hopeful that was only because they were being built," he said.
"Otherwise we have just been doing our best to get everything off as quickly as we can and we can't give our manager Matt, our staff and office team enough credit for excellent they are doing along with our contractors."
The Dulacca Wind Farm was contacted for comment.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
