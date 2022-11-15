THE Queensland government's review of compulsory branding of livestock has caused a flurry of different opinions from the industry's heavyweights.
Currently in the consultation process, the review could mean that branding of cattle would be optional for producers, depending on public feedback.
However, many of the industry's leading figures believe some of the state's biggest producers won't stop branding their herds, regardless of the review's outcome.
Among those was Australian Brahman Breeders Association junior vice president Matthew Noakes, who said at last week's Darwin LIVEXchange conference, he believed branding remained necessary for ownership reasons.
"Branding in Queensland isn't just an identification tool, it's a management and marketing tool as well," Mr Noakes said.
"I can't imagine people will year brand if they're not branding to identify them, and in the markets, there are price differences between aged cattle and younger cattle, and that is the one identifier.
"Yardings in the south, they mouth a lot of cattle, but we don't traditionally mouth a lot of cattle in Queensland because the numbers are a big prohibitive. You do rely on year brands when purchasing or selling, as part of your market identity."
ABBA president Wendy Cole echoed Mr Noakes' sentiments saying she felt most producers would never want to move away from branding.
"I think for ease of identification, especially on those bigger places and to know they're your cattle or cattle have got in from neighbouring paddocks - I don't believe there's any other way (than to brand)," Ms Cole said.
"NLIS tags very easily fall out, especially in scrub country, or can be easily removed.
"In Queensland and the Northern Territory, I would find it hard to believe people wouldn't want to brand their cattle, apart from hobby farmers.
"They could go to the meatworks or anywhere -they lose a tag and it has no brand, who owns it?"
Queensland and the Northern Territory remain the only parts of Australia where branding remains mandatory, however, Colin Brett, Waterloo Station, NT said his operation was beginning to move away from branding.
"To my way of thinking, the branding really doesn't matter so much, because we've got the ear tag identification," Mr Brett said.
"Ear tags can get lost, and so can a brand, don't kid yourself about that. I think it's something we've done for generations, I don't think it'll ever go completely.
"In some of the more intense areas, it's quite sound that they don't brand anymore.
"We have between 40,000 and 50,000 head of cattle and just to be able to sleep well at night, it's nice to know that all your cattle have got a brand on them out in the paddock."
Gary Stark, Warwick Cattle Crush, Lockyer Valley, said the COVID-19 pandemic had helped to change the way some producers thought about branding.
"Because of COVID, we were able to just eartag and send cattle off to saleyards without any brand, because they said there were too many people in the yard and you couldn't get social distancing," Mr Stark said.
"It's only in the last two weeks that we've branded again.
"The eartag thing is not a good thing because cattle lose their tag and your identification is gone. To be honest with you, I've got a paddock with ironbark trees and they rub tags off.
"It becomes a costly exercise to have an ear tag in, just for identification, and NLIS one, until you're ready to sell so I only put them in as they're ready to go on the truck.
"So you should have a brand. I'd still brand, especially my cows, and heifers if you're going to keep them."
Acting Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Communities, Scott Stewart, said while it was early in the consultation process, "anecdotally we are encouraged that producers are engaging in conversation about branding and the broader issues around traceability".
"It is really important that we get a broad cross-section of feedback on this, so I encourage as many producers as possible to have their say through the consultation process."
To have your say, visit: daf.engagementhub.com.au
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
