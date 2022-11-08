FIVE years ago Australian Brahman Breeders Association general manager Anastasia Fanning set out to make the breed as inclusive as possible.
"...regardless of how many head a member had, and I'd like to think I have helped do that," Ms Fanning said.
As she prepares to step down from the role at the end of the month, she reflected on her biggest achievements.
While she has seen the glitz and glamour of judging rings in Thailand and toured with Australian Prime Ministers, it was the events that come part and parcel with the role that she remembers most fondly.
"Being able to be at the helm of ABBA during two Beef [Australia events] is certainly something I am very proud of," she said.
"The first one in 2018 was a huge occasion because we had our own setup and so many members were involved, which was awesome.
"In saying that, we had great numbers through the ring in 2018 and 2021 so that was really exciting to be a part of. Last year's 75th anniversary dinner with about 350 people coming along was also a wonderful memory and to be able to celebrate that with so many members is certainly something I'll remember for a long time."
During her tenure, Ms Fanning was selected to judge cattle overseas in Thailand, an experience she said was truly unforgettable.
"There was 170 head of cattle over two days and to be asked to do that was awesome," she said.
"To be able to go over there and have a look at some lovely cattle as well as advocate for Australian Brahman cattle was a terrific experience."
Current ABBA president Wendy Cole said Ms Fanning had left a long-term impact on the organisation.
"Anastasia has been a great contributor to the Brahman breed over the past five years," Ms Cole said.
"She has led our breed through the pandemic and has been instrumental in keeping everything going with the cancellation of events and managing our office and staff under trying conditions.
"Anastasia has built a great rapport with many of our members and industry representatives and has managed to visit many members on their properties, and she has also done a great job with the finances of the association and leaves us in a very good position.
"Anastasia and I have travelled to many events together and she has always been a great support to me during my role as ABBA president."
As for what lies ahead, Ms Fanning said she was eager to throw herself into new opportunities.
"It was time for me to move on to other challenges," she said.
"We have our own cattle and our own business and the time has come for me to put a bit more focus into that and see where the future takes us."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
