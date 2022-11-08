Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Anastasia Fanning reflects on time with Australian Brahman Breeders Association

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
November 8 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ms Fanning with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Beef 2021. Picture: Ben Harden

FIVE years ago Australian Brahman Breeders Association general manager Anastasia Fanning set out to make the breed as inclusive as possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.