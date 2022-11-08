QUEENSLAND producers could soon be given the option to brand their livestock thanks to a review by the state government.
Currently, Queensland and the Northern Territory are the only two areas in Australia where branding livestock is compulsory.
However, the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is reviewing the legislation and depending on public opinion, could scrap mandatory branding laws.
Under the review, producers could be left with one of two possible outcomes - branding would remain mandatory or the decision to brand cattle would be left to the producer themselves.
The government is also calling for input regarding ear markings with potential options including continuing to use earmarks that are registered within earmark districts, move to earmarks registered for use anywhere in the state or possibly pursue further de-regulation of earmarks
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the regulations, which are part of the Queensland's Brands Act of 1915, had not undergone any major changes since inception and that it was time they were reviewed.
"Brands have traditionally been used to show livestock ownership but no longer serve the significant biosecurity function they once did," Mr Furner said.
"With advances in technology, there are now far more effective ways of tracing livestock in the event of a disease outbreak.
"Not all cattle owners want to brand. However, for those who see value in using a brand to identify stock, branding would still be available under both of these proposals."
AgForce Queensland's cattle board president Will Wilson said the organisation was in favor of the review, as he felt it was "high time the branding system was looked at".
"It is important to look at what we do currently, what could we do to improve and what we could do improve the brands database," Mr Wilson said.
"We welcome the chance to look at some changes because we are the tail of the dog when it comes to this issue compared to the rest of the country.
"It is high time the brands register is reviewed and what comes out of that review is still to be seen."
The Calliope producer is currently using the same brand his family has used for the past 117 years, however he said he does not see branding as a necessity like it once was.
"The bottom line is, anyone in the beef industry is producing food for the world, what brand the cattle has on it isn't the be all and end all," he said.
"I don't think a brand has ever made an animal taste better and if you're worried about what brand the animal has on it you are missing the big picture.
"Branding in its simplest form is to symbolise ownership and it is important people don't think the government is trying to ban branding because this review isn't being driven by animal welfare.
"It is simply being driven by the government that is reviewing a system that hasn't been looked at for more than 100 years.
"If you took the possibility of making it voluntary out of the equation and looked at it as just reviewing the system, I think any producer would state outstandingly that it needs to be reviewed."
The idea of possibly no longer branding cattle hasn't sat well with some producers, including Mungalla Droughtmaster stud principal Kylie Graham, whose family has been using the same brand on their Taroom property since the early days of the breed.
"Our brand is the running M dot, which symbolises the Mungalla brand that my grandfather had, which he's been putting on Droughtmaster cattle since he was one of the founders of the Droughties, which I would think would go back to at least the 1940s or 1950s, if not earlier," she said.
"Having our stud cattle getting around with our distinctive brand on them is part of our marketing and advertising of the stud.
"Each brand is unique and I think a lot of different stud and commercial operators would feel that the brand is part of their identity and in turn, helps them to market their cattle.
"Even it did become optional, I would say that we would continue to brand our cattle."
One sector of the industry that stands to be unaffected by the possibility of branding becoming optional is feedlots and background operations.
Among those who feel the changes will have little impact on their outfit is Ben Maher, who runs the B Feeders Feedlot at Rodgers Creek near Warwick.
"In my opinion, one of the challenges we face is the fact Queensland still brands while NSW and other states don't," Mr Maher said.
"If you're buying cattle and can remember different brands and how they perform then the system is great, but to me I think it should be more uniformed so that either every state brands or no one does.
"From out point of view, it doesn't really worry us but branding is useful because it helps you identify high-performing cattle."
To have your say, visit: daf.engagementhub.com.au
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
