Central west beef was the main course and attraction at the Alpha Show Society's annual carcase competition dinner last Saturday night.
The event celebrated the winners of the prime cattle feedlot and carcase competition for 2022.
The competition included four categories - on hoof, average daily gain, MSA scores and eating quality.
The quality beef were highly regarded from the tasting panel, which included Craig Slack from National Australia Bank, Matt Golinski, Linda Tucker, and Chris Todd from Santa Gertrudis Australia.
Alpha Show Society secretary and MC on the night, Cassandra Wortmann said a fantastic night was had by all.
"We enjoyed the cooking demonstration by Matt Golinski, who returned to Alpha for the third year, sponsored by HHH partners," Ms Wortmann said.
"This year we had the pleasure of tasting the demonstration meal as our entrée with locally grown beef."
In the pen 13 heifers category, first and second place was awarded to Cheshire, with third place taken out by Portwine.
Beaufort took home the pen of trade heifers, with Cheshire placing second and third was awarded to Jojo.
Beaufort also claimed first in the pen of 13 steers, with Mt Wilga awarded second and Portwine third.
There was only one winner in the pen of trade steers, with Portwine winning unopposed.
The consumer choice award was presented to Josh Clews of Cronulla, near Alpha.
The encouragement award was awarded to John Comiskey from Portwine, who put his first ever pen of cattle into the prime competition.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
