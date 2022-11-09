Tiny halls around Queensland will soon be filled with dancing and song, as the Festival of Small Halls hits the road.
Waterloo Community Hall, north of Bundaberg, has a rich history in its rusty corrugated iron walls.
When it opened in 1911, it was reported 150 people danced until dawn.
Not much has changed at the hall in 111 years according to hall president and Waterloo local Shirley Galea, apart from a new iron roof and the timber stumps.
Keeping the building active, is one of the reasons Ms Galea put the hall forward as a performance space for contemporary music, by artists included in the Woodford Folk Festival line-up.
Another reason is the community just love their hall.
"We just wanted to get together and show-off our hall," Ms Galea said.
"It's a great community hub and a space for us all.
"We have already sold 82 tickets."
From Glen Aplin in the south, to Innisfail in the north, the mini-touring festival includes 19 stops and is designed to allow regional communities access to highly regarded musical performances.
The festival also is designed to activate country halls and draw attention their community value.
It's something Ms Galea understands as the Waterloo Hall was once at risk of being lost and now residents meet each month for a bring-a-plate barbeque and host regular performance and musical events.
"In 1996 it wasn't being used and the locals had to fight to get it back," Ms Galea said.
"And now, thanks to that, it is still a space for them."
The Festival of Small Halls 2022 tour includes international trio Inn Echo, Byron Bay's Sam Buckingham and each stop features a local musician.
The tour starts at Mt Mee November 16 and continues (Waterloo Hall Dec 9) throughout December, with venues listed on the festival website.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
