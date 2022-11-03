Queensland Country Life has a new reporter based in the Wide Bay Burnett.
Former ABC and News Corp reporter Brad Marsellos is the newest team member and is excited to share his passion for food production in the region to readers.
With over 30 years experience in media the award-winning photographer will be based in Bundaberg, one of Australia's largest small crop production areas.
Editor of the Queensland Country Life, Lucy Kinbacher said the masthead would benefit hugely from Brad's award winning storytelling abilities in both print and photography.
"The Wide Bay Burnett is such a diverse and integral agricultural region and it's been a long time since QCL has had a dedicated journalist in that area," she said.
"Brad has affectionately been dubbed 'The People's Mayor' by the local community there and we look forward to having his knowledge on our team."
With a strong connection with North Burnett citrus and the Wide Bay's sweet potato and sugar cane, Mr Marsellos has spent the last 12 years reporting on floods, fires and other major issues as part of ABC Wide Bay.
Mr Marsellos is thrilled to be back publishing in print for our weekly newspaper, as well as digital and looks forward to travelling the region meeting locals and sharing their stories.
Brad Marsellos can contacted on 0447 477 399 or brad.marsellos@austcommunitymedia.com.au
