Macca breakthrough: good yields in half the time

Updated October 24 2022 - 4:40am, first published 2:00am
Researchers from The University of Queensland have identified two desirable traits in macadamia trees to make orchards more productive and profitable. Picture QAAFI

A breakthrough in macadamia breeding has produced young trees which can yield almost as much as a mature tree, making orchards more productive and profitable.

