Charbray cows and calves sell to $3450 at Biggenden

November 3 2022 - 10:00am
Cows and calves hit $3450 at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2000 head.

