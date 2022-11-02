Cows and calves hit $3450 at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2000 head.
Cattle were drawn from Chinchilla, Theodore, Jambin, Monto, Kalpower, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Proston, Murgon, Tansey, Woolooga, Kilkivan, Lower Wonga, Sexton, Tiaro, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Gin Gin, Miriam Vale, Bororen and all local areas.
Milk and two tooth Charbray bullocks from Mundubbera sold for 419c/$2454. Eight tooth Simbrah bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 400c/$2481. Belgian Blue cross bullocks from Biggenden sold for 400c/$1980.
Two and four tooth Grey Brahman heifers from Mundubbera sold for 410c/$1951. Six tooth Santa Gertrudis cross heifers from Mount Perry sold for 386c/$1786. Six tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 405c/$2228.
Santa Gertrudis cows from Mundubbera sold for 376c/$2299. Brahman cows from Chinchilla sold for 376c/$2158. Santa Gertrudis cows from Biggenden sold for 369c/$2436. Grey Brahman cows from Monto sold for 367c/$1693. Charbray cows from Childers sold for 367c/$2212.
Charbray cows and calves from Childers sold for $3450. Crossbred first calves heifers and calves sold for $2450. Brahman cross cows and calves from Biggenden sold for $2900.
Milk to four tooth crossbred steers from Gayndah sold for 487c/$2272. Two and four tooth Red Brangus steers from Proston sold for 480c/$2095. Two tooth Angus steers from Gin Gin sold for 490c/$2083. Two tooth Brahman cross steers from Childers sold for 490c/$2372.
Milk tooth Bazadais cross steers from Bucca sold for 576c/$1777. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Gin Gin sold for 560c/$1792. Milk tooth Red Brangus steers from Proston sold for 518c/$2094. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Kilkivan sold for 614c/$1882. Milk tooth Angus steers from Mundubbera sold for 524c/$2273.
Milk and two tooth crossbred steers from Bororen sold for 560c/$1652. Angus and Brangus milk tooth steers from Mundubbera sold for 616c/$1734-$2302.
Charbray weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 780c/$1696. Charbray weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 736c/$1782. Simmental cross weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 746c/$1815. Limousin cross weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 740c/$2019. Simbrah weaner steers from Rosedale sold for 769c/$1486. Simmental cross weaner steers from Monto sold for 718c/$1995.
Milk and two tooth red Brahman cross heifers from Gaeta sold for 460c/$1804. Milk and two tooth Grey Brahman heifers from Gayndah sold for 444c/$1624. Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Jambin sold for 526c/$1794. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Biggenden sold for 460c/$1481.
Charbray weaner heifers from Gin Gin sold for 644c/$1553. Braford weaner heifers from Theodore sold for 614c/$2088. Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Calliope sold for 606c/$1589. Charbray weaner heifers from Miriam Vale sold for 618c/$1291. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Woolooga sold for 630c/$1342.
