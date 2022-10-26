Queensland Country Life
PBF Brahman sale reaches a top of $110,000

By Kent Ward
Updated October 27 2022 - 1:57am, first published October 26 2022 - 10:00pm
Scott Angel, Glengarry stud, Kunwarara and James Fenech, PBF stud, Sarina with the $110,000 top-selling bull, PBF Aviator Manso 27/21. Pictures by Kent Ward.

Bulls hit $110,000 while cow and calf units made to $65,000 and heifers to $36,000 at last weekend's annual PB Fenech Annual Spring Sale at Sarina.

