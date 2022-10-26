Bulls hit $110,000 while cow and calf units made to $65,000 and heifers to $36,000 at last weekend's annual PB Fenech Annual Spring Sale at Sarina.
Again, the overriding feature and factor of the sale was the underpinning and support by repeat clientele from across Queensland.
This was evidenced by the large crowd that gathered for the sale as well as the many following the sale online via Elite Livestock Auctions.
In a catalogue breakdown, 35 registered bulls set an overall average of $18,805, while a pair of breeder units set a $37,500 medium and 18 heifers averaged a healthy $16,194 for another total clearance, for vendors, Paul and Brigid Fenech and family, PBF stud, Sarina.
Scott Angel, Glengarry stud, Kunwarara, outlasted rivals to secure the rights to the 19-month-old, PBF Aviator Manso 227/21.
Offered in a three-quarter share full possession arrangement, Aviator Manso hit the scales at 872 kilograms and in the process delivered scans of 13mm and 10mm for P8 and rib fat measurements, 146 square centimetres for eye muscle area and an intra-muscular fat of 5.8 per cent.
Aviator Manso was one of 11 sons of American sire JDH Thor Manso 380/6 that sold during the sale, setting a $27,637 average, while five daughters by Thor Manso averaged $10,200.
Next best at $55,000 was PBF Nerang Manso 229/21 going to Sue Hammer, Annavale stud, Charters Towers.
The 19-month-old produced raw data of 818 kilograms live-weight and P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and 9mm, an EMA of 141sqcm. Nerang Manso 229/21 was also sold in a three-quarter share full possession arrangement
Top selling female was the 36-month-old, PBF Parsy Manso 926/20 with the heifer calf at side by the resident retainee, Currimundi Manso.
The unit sold to Rob and Sharon Flute, Chatfield Brahmans, Charters Towers for $65,000.
Chatfield ended their card with six females at an average $28,333.
Top-selling heifer was the $36,000 PBF Jex Manso 352/22.
The yearling was one of three 'first release daughters' of the top-selling Brahman Week graduate, the $210,000, Clukan Baobab 365/8.
Taking the top seller was Geoff and Gladys Angel, Glengarry stud, Kunwarara.
The trio of Baobab daughters set a $32,167 average with the other two polled entries selling to Chatfield and Mamillae Farming, Mt Pleasant, for $28,000 and $32,500 respectively.
Glengarry ended with two heifers at an average of $26,000.
Another high selling heifer entry at $28,000 was a 13-month-old daughter of PBF Mortlock Manso 426/10 going to Chatfield.
The first bull of the day was purchased by repeat client, Loid Appleton, Appleton Cattle Company, Charters Towers, for $18,000.
Repeat patronage was the feature of the day, highlighted by the Parker family, Clare, Jericho, which took four bulls to average $18,000.
Mal and Sue Burston, Broadlea, Nebo, also returned taking a single male for $14,000.
Major supporter in the bull section of the offering was Don Heatley and family, Byrne Valley Station, Home Hill, accounting for eight bulls for an economical average of $9500.
Paddy Bussey, Gundamere, Nebo, returned taking home three for on average $14,333.
Max Baldwin, Marlborough Station, Marlborough, signed off on five for an average $17,800 while Lawnhill Riversleigh Stations, Mt Isa, returned to take a pair for $6000 each.
Gavin Scott, Rosetta, Collinsville, purchased two bulls for $22,000 each, while Eddie Pace, Blue Water Hills E stud, Pindi Pindi, selected 22-month-old PFB Corp Manso 913/12 son for $25,000.
Taking three at an average of $18,333 was Mentmore Grazing, Pindi Pindi.
These topped at $34,000 for the two-year-old PBF Stinger Manso 86/21, a son of PBF Allakai Manso 986/12.
The Tranberg family, Valkyrie and Loma prefixes, Goomburra and Willowvale, took between them four for on average $7500 topping at $13,000 for a yearling daughter by CWW Walton Manso 369W.
Fraser McFarlane, Flinders International, Harrisville returned acting on behalf of Loong Chow Farm, Thailand, and selected a pair of heifers topping at $12,000 for a JDH Thor Manso 380/6 daughter to set an $11,000 average.
