Strathfield Droughtmasters tops 2022 CQ Invitational Droughtmaster Sale.

By Sheree Kershaw
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:09am, first published October 17 2022 - 9:00pm
The $45,000 Strathfield ODIE pictured with buyer Colleen Smith, Vale View Droughtmasters, Manumbar, selling agent Randall Spann, Elders Stud Stock, Biloela and vendor Shane Perry, Strathfield Droughtmasters, Clermont. Picture: Sheree Kershaw

Market buying set the tone for the annual CQ Invitational Droughtmaster Sale at CQLX Gracemere on Monday as 84 bulls went up for bids.

