Market buying set the tone for the annual CQ Invitational Droughtmaster Sale at CQLX Gracemere on Monday as 84 bulls went up for bids.
A total of 55 bulls were sold to represent a clearance rate of 65 per cent. An average of $9,373 was achieved for the sale on behalf of the 11 stud prefixes.
Spirited bidding and top money came late in the day for the Clermont based stud, Strathfield Droughtmasters, on account of Shane and Wendy Perry who sold Strathfield Odie for $45,000 to Colleen, Dave and Mac Smith, Vale View Droughtmasters, Manumbar.
The 20-month old son of Lamont Quadrant oozed sire appeal as he entered the ring tipping the scales at 866 kilograms and measured 40 centimetres in scrotal circumference.
The sire prospect scanned 143 square centimetres for eye muscle area, P8 and rib fats of 15mm and 11mm respectively, and an intramuscular fat percentage of 4.2.
Stud principal Shane Perry said the sale topper displayed a lot of the attributes of the Droughtmaster breed that the industry is chasing.
"He is an extremely long bull and with the length comes the depth," he said.
Dave, Colleen and Mac Smith from Vale View Droughtmasters returned to secure the Strathfield genetics after purchasing a top-priced bull at the Highlands Droughtmaster Sale in past years.
"It was definitely a buyers market here today, no ifs, buts, or maybes
"The good bulls made the good money, with a tougher day for others. We hope that in the future we hope that people realise that this sale is affordable and support this sale," Mr Perry said.
"The sale presents good quality bulls at an affordable price.
"We hope the word spreads that people don't need a big cheque book to come here."
Shane and Wendy Perry sold five bulls on the day to average an impressive $16,600.
Bids flew from the CQLX stands as a second-top price of $37,500 was reached on account of the Spann family, Spann Minlacowie and Wingfields Droughtmasters, Goovigen for Minlacowie Zafar 9477, who sold to Libby Ingram, Skye Cattle Co, Alpha.
Ticking the boxes with the right figures, saw Zafar enter the ring weighing in at 834kg, 41cm in the scrotum, with a 136sqcm for EMA, 12mm and 10mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats, and 5.1 per cent for IMF.
The 22 month old was sired by Mt Callan Nimrod and out of Minlacowie Tanya 7774.
Sale highlight for the Minlacowie and Wingfield stud also included Herd bull Minlacowie Zenon 13-1 who sold for $20,000 to Carolyn & Warren Kenny, Wajatryn Droughtmasters, Gayndah.
The Spann family averaged $8,657 for the 19 bulls sold.
The Kenny family also sold at the sale, with their draft 19 bulls averaging $8736. This included $26,000 Wajatryn Platinum, who was snapped up by the Fletcher family.
Buying in bulk was Brigalow Camp Grazing, which put together seven bulls averaging $6,000, while return and repeat buyers Blue Valley Cattle Co, Charters Towers, purchased six bulls to average $6,000.
Konjuli GJ Eminem attracted bids to a final price of $30,000, selling to repeat buyers Gary and Jillian Little, Riverland Droughtmasters, Wycarbah.
Woolooga based, Konjuli Droughtmasters on account of Sean and Evonne Barrett and family sold a total of five bulls to average $11,658.
Andrew and Sonya Harvey, Kenlogan Droughtmasters, Clermont sold one bull for $19,000 to Riley McKenzie, Ramardoo Droughtmasters, Bluff.
