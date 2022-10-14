Queensland Country Life
Rondel Droughtmasters top annual BullZeye sale at Capella

By Sheree Kershaw
October 14 2022 - 10:00am
Luke Carrington, Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton, Sasha Mylrea, Sakensha Droughtmasters, Gogango, pictured with sale topper Rondel Buckskin, who sold for $24,000. Picture: Sheree Kershaw

Market affordability and strong support from commercial producers was evident at the annual BullZeye Droughtmaster Bull Sale in Capella on Friday.

