Market affordability and strong support from commercial producers was evident at the annual BullZeye Droughtmaster Bull Sale in Capella on Friday.
For the eighth year in a row, return and repeat buyers snapped up affordable quality Droughtmaster genetics from over eight leading central Queensland studs.
A total of 66 bulls were offered, with 53 being sold under the hammer to gross $527,000, reaching a top of $24,000 matching top figures from the 2021 sale.
The 53 Droughtmaster bulls averaged $9,943 for an 80 per cent clearance, seeing a slight pull back in average and clearance from last year.
Sasha Mylrea, Sakensha Droughtmasters, Gogango outlaid top dollars for the sale with the purchase of Rondel Buckskin, on account of the Carrington family, Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton.
By Leverdale Bear and out of Lilivale Donna, the homozygous polled 24-month-old sire prospect measured 41 centimeters in scrotal circumference and tested 90pc for seamen motility and tipped the scales at 850 kilograms.
Scanning in with 144 square centimeters for eye muscle area, with P8 and rib fat depths of 8mm and 7mm respectively, and an intramuscular fat percentage of 4.2.
He caught the eye of the Sakensha stud principal as she said he had "plenty of oomph for a PP bull'.
"He has a good carcass on him, with a beautiful back and good underline with good weight for age," she said.
Rondel Buckskin will go out to work in the Sakensha commercial herd of 50 cows at Gogango.
Cliff Mylrea, Needmor Dorughtmasters, Rookwood, took home second top price honours for the sale with Needmor Igor selling for $21,000 to buyer Lake Elphinstone Station, Nebo.
Needmor Droughtmasters, Gogango sold a total of eight bulls to average $9,375.
Spokesperson for the BullZeye sale Will Haviland, Sugerland Droughtmasters said: "the sale represented good value for commercial buyers, with bulls going Charters Towers to Rockhampton, out west to Alpha and further afield, with most bulls finding local homes within 200 kilometres.
Andrew and Kerri McKenzie, Hamadra Droughtmaster stud, Bluff, sold 22 bulls, reaching a top of $19,000 for an average of $6,090.
Riley McKenzie, Ramardoo Droughtmasters, sold two bulls to average $5,500.
Peter and Deleece Carrington and family, Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton, sold 13 bulls for an average of $11,153.
Capella locals Will and Ingrid Haviland, Sugerland Droughtmasters, sold two bulls to average $5,000.
Selling for the final year at the BullZeye sale was Brenten and Hamilton Donaldson and family, Medway Droughtmasters, Bogantungan, who went on to sell eight bulls to an average of $9,625, topping their draft at $14,000. Medway Droughtmasters will go on to sell at their first on property sale in 2023.
Alpha-based stud, Skye Droughtmasters, sold seven bulls with a top of $18,000 to average $8,571.
Steve and Claire Farmer of SC Droughtmasters, Yaamba, averaged $7,200 for their five bulls sold, reaching a top of $15,000.
