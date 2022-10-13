Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Artesian Droughtmaster bulls sell to $30,000 top twice at 2022 sale

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 13 2022 - 9:19am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Equal top priced bull Locarno Quotation pictured with vendor Brandon Russell, Locarno Droughtmasters, and Nutrien selling agent Trent McKinlay. Pictures: supplied

Solid commercial interest backed up stud buyers to give the annual Artesian Droughtmaster bull sale at Blackall a strong sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.