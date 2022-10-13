Solid commercial interest backed up stud buyers to give the annual Artesian Droughtmaster bull sale at Blackall a strong sale on Monday.
A top price of $30,000 was paid twice, by Skye Droughtmasters at Alpha and by the Clonlara Cattle Co at Glenmorgan, one of the vendors in the multi-vendor sale.
They were among the bidders from around central and western Queensland areas that had purchased 104 bulls from the 113 offered by the sale's conclusion, or a 92 per cent clearance, resulting in a sale average of $11,884.
Skye Droughtmasters, operated by Libby Ingram, Terry Gleeson, and Meg and Blake Ingram, paid the $30,000 top dollar for 22-month-old Locarno Quotation, a horned bull offered by Paul & Paula Russell, Locarno, Dingo.
He weighed 895kgs, had a 44 cm scrotal circumference, and an eye muscle area of 144 square centimetres.
Medway 449, one of the bulls offered by the Donaldson family at Bogantungan, was sold to the McCormack Family, Dilga, Glenmorgan for $30,000 as well.
Among his figures were his weight of 765kg at 23 months of age, a 40cm scrotal circumference, and an EMA of 144sq cm.
Apart from those two bulls, Western Red Droughtmasters, operated by Dean and Julie Allen, Tarcombe, Longreach topped their catalogue with two bulls selling for $22,000 each, both to Ian and Donna Atthow, Sevenangle Droughtmasters at Kilkivan.
Ken and Kerry McKenzie, Yaralla Droughtmasters, Blackwater, sold Yaralla Calvin to Ray Thomson, Glenavon, Alpha for $21,000, while the McCormack family's Clonlara stud received a top price of $21,000 for Clonlara 21151 paid by Len and Sue Bode, Percol Plains, McKinlay.
Braemar Investments, Blackall were the sale's bulk buyers, purchasing 14 bulls for an average $10,500.
Jellinbah Pastoral Co outlaid an average $18,857 for seven bulls, and Olwen Pastoral Co averaged $14,300 for seven bulls.
The sale vendors have been donating a portion of proceeds to the Royal Flying Doctor Service for 11 years, and with the $4900 raised this year, are now up to a total donation of $38,750.
They also farewelled the Donaldson family's Medway Droughtmasters from the sale after their decision to host their own on-property bull sale in future.
Needmor Droughtmasters, based at Dingo and run by Cliff and Sasha Mylrea, will take their place as the newest vendor next year.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
