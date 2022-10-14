Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Glenlea Charolais, and invited vendor Calmview Charolais Clermont sale topped at $22,000

Jane Lowe
By Jane Lowe
October 14 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Luck, Kennedy Livestock agents for Elders Clermont with vendor Roderick Binny Glenlea Charolais with the second top priced bull Glenlea Kenworth R82.

It was a buyers market at the annual Glenlea Beef Clermont bull sale on Friday where an impressive draft of 34 bulls sold from the 35 offered for a 97 per cent clearance, and an average of $8771.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Lowe

Jane Lowe

National Sale consultant

I have been with QCL for over 24 years and love working with cattle, sheep and goats.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.