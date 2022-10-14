It was a buyers market at the annual Glenlea Beef Clermont bull sale on Friday where an impressive draft of 34 bulls sold from the 35 offered for a 97 per cent clearance, and an average of $8771.
In a breakdown of the sale, Roderick Binny, Glenlea Charolais, Casino sold 24 bulls to average $10,000 while invited vendor, Tony Farrell, Calmview Charolais, Northern Rivers NSW, sold 12 bulls to average $5583.
The top priced bull, Allednaw Glenlea Leopold R55, sold to an undisclosed buyer at Clermont for the top money of $22,000.
Allednaw Glenlea Leopold R55 was sired by Challamii Leopold (CHA L2E), who is in the top one per cent for calving ease for the breed.
Leopold is a strong carcase sire, fine coated, with good bone, homozygous polled, early maturing with medium frame and low birth weight.
The 27-month-old bull tipped the scales at 942 kilograms, with an eye muscle area of 147 square centimeters, a 41cm scrotal measurement and boasted fat scans at the rump and rib of 10mm and 6mm respectively, with an intramuscular fat of 5.7pc. The buyer picked up a total of five bulls.
The next top-priced bull sold to Beaufort Pastoral Co, Alpha, for $20,000.
He was the first bull in the ring and at 22 months of age and weighed in at 994kg with an EMA of 147sqcm, 41cm for scrotal measurement and fat scans at the rump and rib of 18mm and 11mm respectively, with an intramuscular fat of 6.2pc
Beaufort Pastoral also picked up a second Red Factory bull for $10,000
Palm Hill at Alton Downs purchased four bulls to average $6000 and Red Hill Grazing, Warwick also purchased four bulls to average $6000
New buyer to the sale, Ruth Brown, Ironbark Trading Co at Clermont runs around 800 Charolais-Brahman cattle and were a little light on bulls so she said she while was looking for two bulls, she was really glad she came away with three homozygous polled bulls.
The first bull they purchased was the second to enter the ring, Glenlea Kenworth R78. He was a medium maturity bull and weighed in at 930kg, with an EMA of 148sqcm, 38cm for scrotal measurement and fat scans at the rump and rib of 9mm and 5mm respectively, with an intramuscular fat of 4.2pc
The $22,000 top priced bull Allednaw Glenlea Leopold R55.
"I am really happy with the bulls we purchased and not having to travel to far was a bonus. I came to buy two bulls but I am glad I have the three," buyer Ruth Brown said.
"It was his calmness in both the yards and the sale ring and the fact we were chasing the homozygous polled gene to help with the management of the cattle that sold them on the three lots.
"The first bull we purchased was very calm and quiet, he was very soft and had a nice stand and good bone"
The third bull they purchased also had Palgrove genetics and they wanted to introduce this to the breeding herd.
Glenlea Beef stud principal Roderick Binny said it was a good sale and he was pleased to see some repeat buyers.
"Clermont is an area we want to develop our business and is a work in progress as we continue to build a market for the Glenlea and Calmview Charolais in the area," Mr Binny said.
"I was very pleased with the lead bulls as the average around $16,500 and the younger bulls had less competition on them but they have gone into some good local herds around Clermont and I am sure the buyers will be happy with their purchases."
