View From the Paddock: Where does beef sit on the methane pledge?

By Mark Davie
October 16 2022 - 2:00am
Mark Davie, central Queensland cattleman and food producer

The single greatest threat to the global beef industry is the eight-year half-life of methane, which makes herd reductions a convenient target for governments of the world trying to reach 2030 climate commitments and the Global Methane Pledge.

