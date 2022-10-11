Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

StoneX executes it's first feeder cattle swap

KB
By Karen Bailey
October 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The counterparties to the trade were longstanding StoneX client Mort and Company, a Queensland-based lot feeder, and an east coast-based cattle trader.


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.