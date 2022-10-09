Family and friends of Jake Thomas and Ashleigh Cotter had a fair distance to travel for their Jericho wedding, but every kilometre was well and truly worth it to witness the spectacular country nuptials.
While Ashleigh is from Gympie and Jake a Brisbane boy, the pair were married at Garfield Station, Jericho, by Roxanne Hodda on September 6.
The station, owned by David and Kate Moller, is where Jake works and also the spot this little family have called home for the last three years.
Jake and Ashleigh first met at the ACA finals in Kilkivan in 2013 through a mutual family friend.
"We then reconnected in 2015 and started dating not long after," Ashleigh said.
Given they met on horseback, it was only fitting that Ashleigh road down the aisle on a horse with her father, Rod, by her side.
Their day was captured by Photography by Jess Edwards while Meraki Hair and Beauty and Beauty and Beyond Barcaldine handled all the cosmetic needs.
Ashleigh wore a White Lilly Couture gown while their two daughters, Millah and Blaike, were flower girls dressed in Arabella and Rose.
The flowers were courtesy of Tall Pines Florist and their rings were from Onyx Handmade.
