PRODUCERS from across the state and beyond flocked to the 46th annual Rockhampton Brangus sale on Monday afternoon.
Split between commercial and stud females, buyers packed into the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) at Gracemere to get their hands on the 76 lots on offer.
Monday's action kicked off a packed two-day schedule for the breed which also includes a bull sale on Tuesday with about 200 sires on offer.
The sale is one of the highlights on the Brangus breed's calendar and in turn attracted vendors from across the state and NSW, while interested buyers came from across the country and attended the sale in person and followed along online via Elite Livestock Auctions.
Selling resumes for the offering of bulls from 8am tomorrow at the CQLX.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
