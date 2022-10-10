Queensland Country Life
RFBAQ develops prototype mobile water unit to keep people at fire fronts

By Sally Gall
Updated October 10 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:00am
The Rural Fire Brigade Association of Queensland has identified depopulation in western Queensland as a threat to effective firefighting, and has been working on a flexible approach. Picture: supplied

A plan to keep rural firefighters supplied with water on fire fronts is being showcased to mayors and councillors attending the Local Government Association of Queensland annual conference in Cairns next week.

