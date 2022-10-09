Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Huge crowd flocks to 2022 Flyers Ball in Longreach

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 9 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Flyers Ball continues to be one of the most popular events on the western Queensland social calendar, attracting revellers from all over Queensland and down into NSW for a huge night out in Longreach on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.