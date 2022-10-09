The Flyers Ball continues to be one of the most popular events on the western Queensland social calendar, attracting revellers from all over Queensland and down into NSW for a huge night out in Longreach on Saturday.
Organisers capped ticket sales at 650 and announced last week that the event, which raises money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, was a sell-out.
At the same time they announced a venue change from the great outdoors to Longreach's Civic Centre, in anticipation of the rain forecast, which proved to be a good move when storms swept through the west a couple of hours before the gates opened.
Along with the generous auction packs, willing candidates put themselves forward for a 'date or day of work' option, helping raise $12,260 in the process.
The final amount raised from the evening, organised by seven young women, is still to be tallied.
