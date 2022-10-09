For the team at Muan Feedlot, the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale (RBWS) is by far their busiest time of the year.
The professional sale fitters prepared 94 Brahman bulls, on account of 21 vendors for this year's event.
Run alongside the Muan Brahman stud, the North Burnett-based feedlot was established in 1984 and is owned by Len and Sandra Gibbs, along side their son Peter.
As part of their role as a sale fitter, the team at Muan Feedlot will have fed, transported and prepared a significant amount of bulls for the sale for their clients.
Muan Feedlot manager Chris Turner said it's a seven day a week job, which requires a huge amount of effort and a lot of attention.
"This year, the team at Muan Feedlot worked 120 to 130 days in preparation for the RBWS sale," Mr Turner said.
"It's part of our duty to get the bulls prepared for the sale, and this means feeding them, handling them, and transporting them to the sale.
"We also do their semen testing, tick clearance, vet treatments prior to the sale, hoof trim them, sale tag and paint brand."
When the bulls are transported to the selling complex, Mr Turner said they also help the owners feed and wash them.
The Gibbs family have been breeding Brahmans themselves for nearly 40 years but they've been fitting bulls for close to 12 years.
Mr Turner said the cold weather they received back in June this year made it very challenging for them in preparing bulls for this year's event.
"This year has been one of the most challenging years, in terms of wet weather," he said.
"The wet put the bulls off their feed and they don't want to eat in the wet and they use a lot more energy keeping warm.
"On top of that we see a lot more sickness and injury when it's wet.
"We had a real tough week there where it got really cold and wet and I think we topped at about nine degrees in the middle of the day."
Mr Turner said they ended up walking the bulls onto the feed each morning and at night, so they'd keep warm.
"It all worked out in the end, but there were a fair few stressful nights and days, wondering whether the bulls would make it, but I believe they've all come up well," he said.
"That's our aim to keep the owners happy and do a good job on their bulls."
This year, the team at Muan fitted and prepared up to 200 client bulls and also 130 bulls of the Muan stud brand.
"This upcoming season we'll probably have another 100 bulls of Muan and client bulls," Mr Turner said.
"For the last two years, we had about 120 bulls for Brahman Week so we're back on numbers a little bit.
"With the good season, a couple of our clients have held on to their bulls to keep them at home."
Mr Turner said they have recently ventured into fitting for European breeds, but they most prepare tropical cattle.
"We prepare bulls for a lot of local breeders and then we fitted bulls from Surat and as far south as Gatton," he said.
"Previously, Muan has fitted bulls for some people in New South Wales and west to Charleville.
"Depending on what age the owner sends them to us, the majority of bulls we receive are about 18-20 months and they'd go to sale as a two year old."
