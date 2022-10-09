Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Muan Feedlot the biggest sale fitter at Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale

By Ben Harden
Updated October 9 2022 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
Ryley Gibbs, Muan Brahmans, Biggenden, at the recent Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at CQLX, Gracemere. Picture by Ben Harden

For the team at Muan Feedlot, the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale (RBWS) is by far their busiest time of the year.

