KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 568 head for the fortnightly fat and store sale on Wednesday.
Agents reported a good line of meatworks cattle came to hand along with a very good line of feeder steers and a reduced numbered yarding of steers and heifers.
Cattle were drawn from Biloela, Thangool, Greycliffe and all local areas.
A Droughtmaster bull from P and M Francis sold to 356.2c/kg at 965kg to return $3437.33.
Braford bullocks (full mouth) on account of Galloway Pastoral sold to 399.c/kg at 672kg to return $2684.62.
MB and MG Mcguigan sold cows to average 815kg at 339.2c/kg to return $2764.48.
Naroonie Pastoral sold Braford cows to 363.2c/kg at 627kg to return $2279.08
CS and ALR Anger sold Santa cross cows to 351.2c/kg at 531kg to return $1865.75
Droughtmaster cross steers on account of CA and BM Christensen sold to 550.2c/kg at 371kg to return $2043.24
KT Christensen and M Nielsen sold 402.5kg Droughtmaster cross steers to 550.2c/kg to return $2214.56.
BJ and CE Kennedy sold Brangus steers to 592.2c/kg at 310kg to return $1840.76.
PJ and AM Kirkwood sold Braford steers to 688.2c/kg 220kg to return $1519.33.
RM and LK Reimer sold Simbrah steers to 692.2c/kg at 255kg to return $1765.11.
Crabby Mountain Partnership sold Charbray steers to 700.2c/kg at 190kg to return $1335.91.
GS Ogle sold Charbray heifers to 452.2c/kg at 356kg to return $1612.85.
MB and MG Mcguigan sold South Devon heifers to 566.2c/kg at 253kg to return $1435.72.
Angus heifers on account of MA and TM Pattie sold to 568.2c/kg at 261kg to return $1485.44.
Allambie sold Simmental heifers to 588.2c/kg at 245kg to return $1489.44.
Santa heifers from BD and EM Power sold to 614.2c/kg at 242kg for $1489.44.
MD Morgan sold Santa heifers to 598.2c/kg at 211kg to return $1263.70.
