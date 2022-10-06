Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Monto's KellCo Rural Agencies offer 568 head at fortnightly sale

Updated October 6 2022 - 1:56am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of feeder steers were on offer at the sale. Picture: Supplied

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 568 head for the fortnightly fat and store sale on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.