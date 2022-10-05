The Rea family of Lisgar Station have built an on property feedlot to turn off cattle quicker, tackle drought mitigation and improve cost efficiencies.
Based in the Whitsunday region, the producers operate a commercial Droughtmaster breeding and fattening enterprise across their 10,800 hectare property averaging a 2000 to 2200 herd size at present.
Lisgar cattle are also a highly measured and recorded Breedplan herd for many traits with performance recorded bulls sold predominantly in the paddock.
A rich association with the breed, the Rea family name pioneered Droughtmaster cattle in Australia as one of the two original founding cattlemen in 1957.
Along with producing quality Droughtmaster genetics, the producers have since introduced a private on-farm feedlot under their commercial umbrella.
Robert Rea Jnr said the crux of the feedlot idea was to finish and turn off cattle in a shorter time frame.
"We'd been looking for somewhere to fatten cattle and expand a bit more country here for breeders," he said.
"But you have to pay to buy a place like that. It's still going to go dry at some stage and it could be six to eight hours away.
"Whereas a feedlot is just there. You can put a 1000 head on less than three acres and feed them twice a day.
"It's easy. There's no more men and an hour and half of labour a day."
What formed as an idea, research and consulting in 2019 came to fruition in August 2020 once permits were approved by relevant authorities.
Built over a size spanning two hectares on their property, the feedlot has a total capacity of 999 head.
A dry season feedlot, their cattle complete 100-day stints from April through to November and are fed a mixture of grain sorghum and silage.
Robert Rea Snr said since introducing the feedlot, they had shortened both their male and female turn off time by 12-months.
"We've been turning off three-year-olds on grass, now we're doing two-year-olds in the feedlot," he said.
"Now that we have reduced the turn off age of those cattle by 12-months, and as we're building numbers, we can spread cattle out."
The Rea family are also looking at trading steers and heifers though the feedlot.
"If we hopefully buy them at the right weights, they'll go from this yard, down the lane into the feedlot for 100 days, back out up the lane, onto the trucks and processed," Mr Rea Snr said.
"Or if we can find the right cattle that are a little light and priced right, we can put them out on grass for six months because we've got enough paddocks spare.
"It has just alleviated a lot of pressure."
Mr Rea Snr said their Lisgar bred steers averaged daily weight gains of 2.0 kilograms to 2.2 kilograms, whilst their heifers averaged 1.9 kilograms to 2.0 kilograms.
Meanwhile the dressed weights for their steers averaged 330kg to 340kg and heifers 280kg to 300kg upon processing.
Lisgar source their high protein grain sorghum locally and also grow their own forage sorghum for silage on their property across 90 hectares with capacity to hold 8000 tonne of silage.
Mr Rea Snr said growing their own silage would help in future drought mitigation measures.
"That's looking down the gun barrel of we're going to have a drought sometime in the future," he said.
"With the genetic work we've done with our breeders, we're not going to sell, we'll bring them in and feed them silage to run them through the dry spell whenever that may be."
Due to the seasonality of cattle prices, the producers targeted end of year rates with of age animals commencing in the feedlot from early August to be turned off by November.
Targeting domestic export markets, cattle were sent to abattoirs in Mackay or Rockhampton for processing.
The family hadn't explored the grain fed accreditation pathway at this stage, and as such, their beef is currently processed as grass fed carcases.
As a result of the stellar season experienced largely across the board, Mr Rea Jnr said grass fed cattle prices were currently on par with grain fed counterparts.
"Between grass fed and grain fed at the moment there is little difference," he said.
"We may look at that avenue later on when cattle prices go back down and there is more of a difference between them."
Mr Rea Jnr said they used a Gallagher TSI to record all the information required for cattle entering their feedlot from introduce weights, animal health treatments and final weight.
"We built it, we use it, we love it," he said.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.