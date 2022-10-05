The Silverdale live weight sale on Wednesday saw 203 head yarded.
Heavy cows peaked at 373c/kg and returned $2519 for Windolf farming while another pen from Alex Saez made 374c.kg to return $2413.
Dairy cull cows from A and L Anstis made 329c/kg or $2419.
Bulls were offered by TD and SM Whitehall and made 355c/kg or $3800.
Full mouth ox cattle from KA Muller made 391c/kg to return $3129.
GD and JM Blair offered heavy steers at 421c/kg to return $2506 while heavy heifers (six tooth) from DJ and JM Gelhaar made 386c/kg or $2143.
Light feeder steers from Kiron Brown made 597c/kg or $1821 and feeder heifers reached 443c/kg for Windolf Farming to return $1462.
Yearling mickeys made 471c/kg or $1786 for K.A Muller.
Weaner heifers reached 477c/kg or $1175 for RD and JM Edwards and weaner steers hit 689c/kg or $1649 for Jemalong Pastoral Co.
