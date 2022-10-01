AUSTRALIA emerged victorious with a 6-4 win against USA in the 2022 Australian Ladies International Polo in Beaudesert last weekend.
The Australian team comprised of Scenic Rim local Phillipa Fitz-Henry, Indi Benetto who spends six months every year in the Scenic Rim, Whitney Warren and Anna Dowling from Merringo, NSW.
They went up against American players Ashley Mackenzie / Sheryl Sick, Liv Stringer, Sophie Grant and Anna Palacios.
Mununjali elder Aunties Geraldine and Janis Page performed a smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country, explaining the sacred significance of the land on which Bromelton House was built.
Country music sensation Mick Lindsay performed with his band before the international game started, much to the delight of local children who were dancing on the grass in front of the stage.
Other teams taking part included the Tamarang Fillies, Polo Pearls, Bellevure, Vallex and Challenge Polo as well as two teams representing Scenic Road and Bromelton House.
Bromelton House owner Stuart Murray was on hand to enjoy the action, as was Scenic Road's Luisa Slack-Smith, despite having given birth less than two weeks prior.
Ms Slack-Smith said the day was a big success.
"There were four grades of fast action-packed women's Polo with winners taking home prizes supplied by major sponsor Homebodii," she said.
"A great crowd of local families enjoyed the day, grazing from food trucks and sipping on local wines.
"Mick Lindsay and his band played live until sundown, making the day a standout event and a great closer to the Queensland Polo Season."
Ms Slack-Smith said it was the last of Queensland tournaments to be played for the year. She said many of the professional polo players would continue the spring polo circuit to kick off off in Scone, NSW later this week.
