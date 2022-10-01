Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Watch

Australia beats the US in Ladies International Polo at Beaudesert

Larraine Sathicq
By Larraine Sathicq
October 1 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AUSTRALIA emerged victorious with a 6-4 win against USA in the 2022 Australian Ladies International Polo in Beaudesert last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Larraine Sathicq

Larraine Sathicq

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.